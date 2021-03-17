The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects wanted in the shooting death of another man.
According to a news release, March 13 at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the area of 3565 Valeland Ave. in southwest Atlanta. When they got there, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
“The male was not alert, not conscious or breathing and was pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS,” the release stated. The victim was later identified as Ronald Barner, 58.
Based on a surveillance video that can be viewed by visiting https://bit.ly/3lsrqOj, the suspects appear to be males. The first one is described as wearing a black shirt and pants with white and black sneakers, and the second suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. They appeared to drive off in a silver 2014-2017 Nissan Sentra.
“Investigators suspect robbery or attempted robbery as a motive but are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
