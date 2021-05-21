The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying at least three suspects wanted in a triple shooting in Buckhead.
According to a news release, on May 15 at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the Home Depot parking lot at 2525 Piedmont Road regarding three men being shot. When they arrived, they found three adult males who sustained gunshot wounds.
“The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition,” the release stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between a large group of people attending a pool party (next door at the Peninsula at Buckhead apartments).
“The dispute escalated into to the lobby and then outside of the apartment complex, which resulted in the shooting. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
The first suspect is described as a black male with black hair and black or brown eyes and was seen wearing a white T-shirt. The second suspect is described as a tan-skinned male with long dark hair, brown or black eyes and tattoos on his left arm and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, black socks and black Nike flip-flops.
The third suspect is described as a black male with black hair, brown or black eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue COVID-19 mask, a Navy blue T-shirt, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack. The fourth suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with dark hair and a goatee and was seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue shorts, white socks and red shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call the police’s robbery/gun assault unit or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.