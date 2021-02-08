The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding four suspects wanted in two armed robberies last month, including a carjacking.
According to a preliminary news release, the suspects were involved in a pair of armed robberies Jan. 3 in Buckhead and Midtown.
First, at about 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at in the parking deck of the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel at 3391 Peachtree Road. When they arrived, they found a male who was carjacked at gunpoint by two armed male suspects.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was followed by a blue Nissan Versa with a drive-out tag into the parking garage,” the release stated. “… When the victim exited the vehicle, he began to enter the lobby area of the hotel. He then noticed the Versa following him. The Versa pulled up next to him and the rear doors open, and two males had guns and demanded his keys (taking his car). He then ran away, fleeing his attackers.”
Second, between 11 p.m. and midnight that night, officers responded to another 911 call about a robbery that took place at the QuikTrip gas station at 630 10th St. in Midtown. When they got there, they met with two victims who had just exited the store together after buying items there.
“A blue Nissan Versa occupied by four male suspects approached them,” the release stated. “When the two victims approached their vehicle, two of the males had approached them with guns in hand. A struggle ensued between (the victims and) the driver that led to him being struck with the firearm in the head. The second male suspect took the belongings from the second victim. The blue Nissan Versa then left the location.”
Based on surveillance video of the first armed robbery, the first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a reddish/pink hood, a white COVID-19 mask, a dark jacket, gray pants and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski cap, a light gray jacket, a shirt with large black and white stripes, dark gray pants and black shoes. A description of the other two suspects is not available because they didn't exit the vehicle in that incident.
To view a video of the suspects in the first armed robbery, visit https://youtu.be/iGAe4XAKsGg.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
