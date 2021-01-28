The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects who took their quest to “Eat Mor Chikin” too far by vandalizing a Buckhead Chick-fil-A restaurant.
According to a news release, Jan. 25 at about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an argument between customers and employees at the Chick-fil-A located at 4265 Roswell Road.
“The investigation revealed that a woman entered the restaurant and the employees asked her to leave because the dining area was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions,” the release stated. “A dispute occurred and after being ordered out of the business the woman, along with several other people, began to throw bricks at the business before fleeing.”
A video of the incident was posted to Instagram and can be viewed by visiting https://bit.ly/3iTUZHt, and a police-provided video taken from surveillance cameras inside and outside the restaurant can be watched by visiting https://youtu.be/umdE2mm36sk.
The first suspect is described as a Black woman with dark hair, a white blouse, blue jeans with holes in the front and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black woman with orange hair wearing a white or blue COVID-19 pandemic mask, a pink jumpsuit and white or tan boots.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
