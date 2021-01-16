The Atlanta Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a murder suspect.
According to a news release, Jan. 4 at about 12:34 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at the location of Interstate 20 westbound near the Capital Avenue exit. When they arrived, officers found a male sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later identified as Ernesto Anderson.
“(He) was not alert, not conscious but breathing and transported to the hospital in serious condition,” the release stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle appeared to have lost control on the expressway and collided into a guardrail where it came to a final rest. A firearm has been recovered from the inside vehicle. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.