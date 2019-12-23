The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting and robbery of a Macy’s employee at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
According to a preliminary police report, officers were called to the scene Dec. 2 at about noon after a Lenox security guard was stopped by a woman who said she had just been robbed and shot.
“Officers spoke to the female victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” the report stated. “She stated while walking back to her vehicle, she was approached by two young males who were armed with a handgun. The males attempted to take her belongings including the keys to her vehicle. While doing so, one suspect shot her in the abdomen. The suspects then fled the scene on foot heading toward Lenox Road.”
Officers then searched the area for the suspects but could not find them. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert and conscious. She was later treated and released from the hospital.
“This robbery attempt in broad daylight, at the height of the holiday shopping season when APD and the mall have increased security at and around the mall, is an appalling and brazen criminal act that will be dealt with swiftly,” the report stated. “Our investigators are quickly working to identify the suspects involved. The investigation continues.”
The suspects are described as young and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall to 5-10, and the police have released a photo of them captured on surveillance video.
“One was last seen wearing a cream, black and yellow hoodie and the other was wearing a light-colored hoodie,” the police stated in an email accompanying the report. “The suspects were last seen running towards Lenox Road and could have possibly (run) to the MARTA train station.”
