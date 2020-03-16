The Atlanta Police Department has released the name and photo of one of the three suspects in a deadly March 8 shooting at Lenox Square in Buckhead.
The suspect, who the police got felony murder arrest warrants for March 12, is identified as Ricky James Lafargue, 19. He is accused of shooting Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee. March 12, in a parking lot at the mall. Though there were originally four suspects in the case and then three, the police currently are only seeking Lafargue.
According to a preliminary police report, March 8 at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the mall about a report of an individual being shot in the parking lot.
Both off-duty officers working at the mall and on-duty officers responded to the call and found in the parking lot a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police originally were looking for four suspects and arrested one March 8, but he was released without charges after police determined he was not responsible for any crimes, the report stated.
“The investigation revealed that earlier in the afternoon the victim was involved in a dispute over a parking space with four suspects in the mall parking lot,” the report stated. “The victim and suspects separated and entered the mall but later the victim and suspects returned to the parking lot and the dispute continued.
“At one point one of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot the victim at least once. The four suspects immediately got into a vehicle and tried to flee but had a traffic collision while still in the parking lot. The four suspects fled on foot and an off-duty Cobb County police officer apprehended one suspect (who was later released).”
If anyone has information on Lafargue or his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577- 8477 or www.stopcrimeatl.org. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously, and witnesses are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if it leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
