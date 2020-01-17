The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a suspect in the case of a Macy’s employee being robbed and shot at a Lenox Square mall parking deck last month.
In an email Jan. 17, the police announced it has arrested D’Vonte Dean, 24, Dec. 30 and charged him with aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dean is accused of being one of the two men who robbed and shot in the abdomen a woman employed at Macy’s. According to a preliminary police report, she had gone to her car to get something she had forgotten when the suspects approached her and tried to take her belongings, including her car keys. The suspects then fled the scene on foot toward Lenox Road.
Officers then searched the area for the suspects but could not find them. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert and conscious. She was later treated and released from the hospital.
The suspects are described as young and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall to 5-10, and the police have released a photo of them captured on surveillance video.
“One was last seen wearing a cream, black and yellow hoodie and the other was wearing a light-colored hoodie,” the police stated in an email accompanying the report. “The suspects were last seen running towards Lenox Road and could have possibly (run) to the MARTA train station.”
The police said the second suspect is still on the run and thanked Lenox for its help in the investigation.
Anyone who has information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
