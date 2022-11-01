Mayor Andre Dickens has officially appointed Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police.
Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous Chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June.
"Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta," Dickens said. "He has earned my trust, the respect of our community, and the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department. A proponent of 21st Century Policing, Chief Schierbaum will continue building deep ties between the Atlanta police and the community they serve."
As the 26th Chief of Police, Chief Schierbaum will head the largest law enforcement agency in Georgia, a department that he has served for 20 years.
"Atlanta is the city I love, where I have made my home for the last 20 years," Schierbaum said. "I can think of no greater privilege than to continue being able to serve the residents of this great city alongside the civilian and sworn personnel who serve in a Constitutional, committed, competent and compassionate manner every single day."
Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after 10 years with the Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department. He graduated as valedictorian of the Atlanta Police Department Academy Class 180 and began his service as a Beat Officer in Zone 5 in Midtown Atlanta. During his service, he has held a variety of roles across the city as he advanced in rank. That includes stints commanding the Community Liaison Unit, the LGBT Liaison Unit, the Hispanic Liaison Unit and the Graffiti Abatement Unit.
"Over the last five months, Chief Schierbaum and I have spoken nearly every single day about how the Atlanta Police Department is working to enhance safety in our communities," Dickens said. "During his service as Interim Chief, we have seen crime drop, significant arrests of gang leaders, and partnership with the community increase. I thank Chief Schierbaum for his willingness to serve and look forward to continuing our partnership to continue building one safe city, with one bright future, together."
He has also overseen training of officers, including implementation of recommendation from the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. He has collaborated with regional and Federal law enforcement partners to combat gangs and drugs in Atlanta. In his time as Section Commander of Zone 5, Schierbaum oversaw the public safety of major events including the 2018 College Football National Championship Game, the 2018 Major League Soccer Cup and Super Bowl LIII.
"We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community," Schierbaum said.
