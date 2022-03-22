The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of Ofc. Jamaine Chester, who was found dead in his home March 20.
Police say Chester, who was most recently assigned to the APD Public Affairs Unit, was found dead in his home. No foul play is suspected and the circumstances around his death are not yet confirmed. Chester worked in Zone 5 — covering Downtown Atlanta, Ansley Park, Castleberry Hill, Centennial Place, Mercedes Benz, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, Home Park, Midtown, Phillips Arena, Piedmont Park and Sherwood Forrest — for several years.
"We will no longer have the joy of seeing him burst through the PAU door at 2:50 p.m. each day filled with light and energy. We won’t see his bright smile as he stops by our office door each afternoon to say, “hello there, I am here!” We won’t get to hear his voice as he says, “I am so happy to be here with all of you.”
APD said the team is struggling to manage the emotions of the sudden loss. The last time his teammates saw him was March 18 and said their last words to him were, "Have a safe weekend, see you Monday!"
"That reality makes our hearts hurt," APD wrote in a statement. "But we will hold his memory tight to our chests. We will continue to share his impact on our lives and celebrate the time we were privileged to work with him and bask in his light. He made us better. Physically, he is gone, but his sparkle, his infectious joy, and his almost perfect presentation will be with us forever. Rest well, Officer Chester. Job well-done sir. Until we meet again."
