The Atlanta Police Department H.E.A.T Unit will use a new grant to develop and implement strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.
APD is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the Federal 2023 Fiscal Year. Referred to as a H.E.A.T. grant, Atlanta Police Department’s award totals $134,528.
The goal of the H.E.A.T. program is to combat crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.
"The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with our highway safety partners to reverse the increase in traffic deaths we have seen in the United States in the last two years and the goal of this project is to prevent crashes and save lives on our roads," Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Allen Poole said. "We ask everyone to join the mission of saving lives on our roads by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, staying off the phone when driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
H.E.A.T. grants fund specialize traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state. The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
"The City of Atlanta Police Department is proud of the great work from the officers assigned to our H.E.A.T. Unit,” APD Chief Darin B. Schierbaum said. "We are grateful for the funds received through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety H.E.A.T. grant. The funding will allow us to continue our efforts to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to many serious injury and fatality crashes."
As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI campaign and the Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Atlanta Police Department will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints.
For more information about the H.E.A.T. program or any other GOHS campaign, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org or call 404-656-6996.
