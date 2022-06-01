Assistant Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum has been named interim police chief following former Chief Rodney Bryant's retirement.
Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after ten years with the Johnson County Illinois Sheriff’s Department. Upon graduating as class valedictorian of Academy Class 180 he was assigned to Zone 5 where he held several assignments including Beat Officer in the Midtown neighborhood, plainclothes detail officer, and a member of the HOPE/Crises Intervention Team.
"It is certainly an honor and humbling to be serving the great men and women of this police department and also the 242 unique neighborhoods that make up the city of Atlanta," Schierbaum said. "Thank you mayor for your trust and we look forward to working with you. You have been an ardent supporter of the men and women you see irate on either side of me and we appreciate that and thank you for setting a high bar for us and for our communities."
In 2007, Schierbaum was promoted to Sergeant and served in Zone 6 as a sector Sergeant on the Evening Watch. As a Sergeant, he later supervised the Zone 5 Burglary/Larceny Unit which successfully lowered the number of burglaries occurring within the downtown and midtown areas.
In March of 2020, he was promoted to Deputy Chief and assigned to the Strategy and Special Projects Division. Housed in this Division is the Program Management Unit, Planning and Research/Accreditation Unit, Retired Reserves Unit, Tactical Crime Analysis Unit, Atlanta Police Leadership Unit, Open Records Unit, Overtime/Use of Force Tracking, and the Atlanta Police Historical Society.
"He has the credentials and the experience, but perhaps most importantly, he has the trust of his peers and the trust throughout the comm of Atlanta," Mayor Andre Dickens said. "He has a deep love for our city."
Schierbaum holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Herzing University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University in Public Safety Administration. He is a certified POST instructor for the State of Georgia as well as a certified Crises Intervention Team and Fair and Impartial Policing instructor. Schierbaum resides in Midtown and enjoys spending his off time at bookstores and exploring historically significant sites in and around the city.
"it is not always an easy choice for a mayor to pick even a interim chief, but think he has found the right chief to lead our department through this transitional period, but as well to acknowledge the leadership team that is in place," Bryant said. "I think the APD has one of the most phenomenal leadership team and we will transition very well through this period."
Dickens said the city has started the search for a permanent chief of police and will release that information at a later time.
