Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for 34 years. 

Bryant has served with the Atlanta Police Department since joining as a Police Officer in 1988. He served for a year as Interim Chief of the Atlanta City Detention Center before returning to APD to serve as Interim Chief of Police in June 2020. Bryant was confirmed as the Department’s 25th Chief in May 2021.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve the city that I love and call home,” Bryant said. “As Mayor Dickens plans his leadership strategies for this great city, I believe it is essential that he and the City of Atlanta have a Chief of Police who is willing to serve throughout his term. I have so many great memories of my career. I could not be more thankful to be ending my career—again—with the City of Atlanta Police Department.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the City will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

“Chief Bryant has answered our city’s call time and again, and I join all of Atlanta’s residents in owing him a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “I am thankful that the Chief agreed to stay on for my first 100 days as Mayor, and I have grown to rely on the Chief’s counsel during our daily meetings. We will miss the Chief’s leadership as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.”

“Atlanta has a dynamic Police Department and a dedicated force of officers serving our people” Dickens said. “I look forward to identifying a leader that shares our vision of an Atlanta that is safe and welcoming for all our residents and visitors.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.