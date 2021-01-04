The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
According to a news release, a dark blue or black 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic struck the pedestrian and was last seen near the intersection of Piedmont and Sidney Marcus Boulevard Dec. 31 at about 12:45 a.m.
When officers responded to a 911 call about the incident, they found a man lying in the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness said the man was crossing Piedmont outside of the crosswalk when he was hit.
“The vehicle should have damage to the front grill and be missing a headlight,” the release stated. “… The identity of the victim is not known at this time and no suspect information is available. The investigation is continuing.”
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the individual driving is encouraged to call the police’s accident investigation unit at 404-327-1391 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/393VVEq. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
