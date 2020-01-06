The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in the Dec. 31 incident where two men in a stolen car ran a red light and killed the driver of another vehicle.
According to a news release, police arrested Ryan Solomon, 19, and charged him with homicide by vehicle, felony murder, theft by receiving stolen auto, reckless driving and red light violation.
According to police, on Dec. 31, a stolen 2006 Dodge Charger ran a red light at the intersection of Joseph Lowery E. Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, hitting a 2020 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla’s driver died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
The Charger’s driver and passenger fled the scene. After the police identified Solomon as a suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest, he turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail Jan. 6. The female suspect in the wreck is still at large and wanted for crimes associated with the crash. The police have not released her name yet.
The Georgia State Patrol investigated the crash, likely because it happened on a state road, but the department addressed questions raised about a police car’s possible involvement in the crash.
“The preliminary results of the Atlanta Police Department’s internal investigation into the events leading up to the fatal crash show that an APD patrol officer was traveling south on Joseph E. Lowery when he observed what he believed to be an orange Dodge Charger stolen out of DeKalb County headed northbound on Lowery for which a lookout had been issued,” a previous news release on the wreck stated. “After the Charger passed him, the officer made a U-turn in his patrol car in order to get behind the Charger to see if the license plate matched the lookout. The Charger – which was, in fact, the stolen vehicle out of DeKalb County – quickly sped away from the officer and got into the fatal collision.
“Our initial investigation has found no video evidence, nor received any witness statements, that the officer was involved in a chase of the Dodge Charger, or had activated the blue lights or siren on his patrol car to indicate he was attempting to pursue the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation by APD’s Office of Professional Standards.”
Three days after the crash, Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference in which she announced her department was enacting a no-chase policy on all vehicular pursuits, for safety’s sake. The policy does not apply to foot or helicopter chases.
Though the Dec. 31 crash may have had nothing to do with a police car, previous wrecks involving police vehicle chases weighed heavily on Shields’ mind, she said. Earlier in December, two men died in a southwest Atlanta wreck in which their vehicle was hit by a car driven by two suspects who ran a red light while being chased by police at high speeds.
