The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in a November murder case.
According a news release, Renardo Glenn, 31, who was already in the Fulton County Jail on an unrelated charge, was charged with felony murder March 4 after investigators secured an arrest warrant for him.
Glenn is accused in the Nov. 30 shooting death of Darren Williams, 30. At about 11:50 a.m. that day, officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being injured at the Barclay Hotel located at 89 Luckie St. in downtown Atlanta.
“Once on scene, officers located … Williams deceased at the bottom of a rear stairwell, from an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the release stated. “Atlanta Police homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. During the investigation … Glenn was identified as a suspect in the case.”
(1) comment
I’m so shocked ! He looks like a great contribution to society. Probably caught him at Lenox mall.
