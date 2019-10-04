The Atlanta Police Department Oct. 4 announced its robbery investigators have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed two residents late last month in the Candler Park community.
According to police, Quinlan Pinkins, 19, was arrested Oct. 3, two days after investigators identified him as a suspect and secured warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
“Immediately after these robberies, investigators began gathering information and working to identifying the suspect in each,” Sgt. John Chafee, a police spokesman, said. “Investigators quickly noticed similarities with the two incidents and realized the same suspect was likely responsible for both.
“We are very proud of the work our investigators put into this case and we are pleased to have this dangerous felon off of our streets.”
Both crimes occurred Sept. 26 but within almost 24 hours of each other.
Pinkins is accused of first robbing Samuel Swanson, who was walking home on Candler Park Drive Sept. 26 at about 12:06 a.m. According to a police report, the suspect tackled Swanson, put a knife by his left eye and demanded he give him his Moto G7 Power cell phone, which is untraceable. After the suspect got the phone, he fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by another person.
In the second crime, which took place at 11:24 p.m., Pinkins allegedly robbed Nicole Huff, who was walking down Clifton Road. According to a police report, she noticed a black male about 6 feet tall with short curly black hair following her. She began to run and the suspect chased her to the Ponce de Leon Avenue intersection.
“He tackled her, threw her down to the ground and began smashing her head on the ground as he choked her,” the officer stated in his report. “He then produced a steak knife from his waistband and held it to her head and told her to give him her iPhone 6 and unlock and reset it. Once she reset the phone, she stated that the male ran off in an unknown direction.”
