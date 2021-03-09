The Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a Feb. 27 murder case.
According to a news release, the suspect, Lashon Grace, 42, was apprehended at about 8 p.m. after a member of the police’s horseback-mounted patrol helped street-racing detail officers in patrol cars manage a traffic stop near Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive in the Reynoldstown community.
As officers got out of their patrol car to approach a motorist, they were flagged down about a shooting that took place nearby just minutes earlier. The officers found the victim and discovered he had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Additional officers responded to assist and witnesses were able to direct two of the mounted patrol officers to the suspect … who was leaving the area on foot,” the release stated. “Officers approached Grace and took him into custody without incident.
“Moments before taking Grace into custody, officers observed him attempt to discard a handgun by throwing it over a nearby fence. The handgun was recovered and Grace was turned over to homicide investigators who charged him with murder.”
The police have released a body cam video compilation showing some officers finding the victim and others arresting the suspect, and it can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/ZGvRACBzQkc.
Grace was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, and investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
