The Atlanta Police Department has arrested an armed suspect involved in a violent skirmish with his mother.
According to a news release, Oct. 14 at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Erin Avenue following a 911 call regarding an armed man who was emotionally distraught. The man’s mother told police she had called for an ambulance after her son, Roosevelt Allen Wood, 28, said he wanted to harm himself.
When Wood learned his mother had called for assistance, he became angry, striking her with his gun, pointing the gun at her and forcing her into the home. Once inside, Wood pointed the weapon at her throat and cocked it before finally leaving the location.
The following day at about 1:30 a.m., officers were told Wood had returned to the Erin Avenue home.
“Knowing they were likely approaching an armed individual, officers met near the residence and coordinated their approach. As they reached the home, one of the officers observed Wood lying in the driveway, under a vehicle. An officer began ordering Mr. Wood to show his hands, and he complied but got up and walked away from the officers and onto the porch.
“Mr. Wood sat down on the porch and officers were able to approach and take him into custody without incident. A search of the area where officers initially encountered Mr. Wood revealed a loaded handgun, partially concealed under woodchips beside the driveway.”
Wood was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation before being transported to the Fulton County Jail.
“We are extremely proud of these officers and their efforts to bring about a safe resolution to this volatile situation,” the release stated. “Each day, officers face a multitude of challenges and their response to this situation was incredible. We hope Mr. Wood receives the assistance he needs, and we are relieved no one was seriously injured during this incident.”
To view the body cam video footage showing the encounter and arrest, visit https://youtu.be/ZIakJJxiV1s.
