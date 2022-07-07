The Atlanta Police Department has arrested four men, including two convicted felons, who they say sold narcotics and other drugs from their apartment.
Police arrested 34-year-old Adderly Banks, a convicted felon with 11 previous arrest cycles, including charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession.
Terrell Cobb, 31, was also arrested and is a convicted felon with 13 previous arrest cycles, including charges of aggravated assault on police, obstruction, aggravated battery and robbery.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Antavious Boswell and 17-year-old Syheed Cobb.
In May of 2022, Atlanta Police Narcotics Investigators received information regarding illegal activity occurring at an apartment building at 1965 Rambling Lane, in Southwest Atlanta. Police say they began looking into the information and determined narcotics were being sold out of one of the apartments in the building.
On June 24, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant for the apartment. Banks, Boswell and Syheed Cobb were located inside the apartment while Terrell Cobb was found walking away from the apartment as officers approached. Police say he fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away.
Investigators discovered the following items inside the apartment:
- 691 grams of MDMA
- 216.5 grams of oxycodone
- 102.5 grams of Adderall
- 114 grams of hydrocodone
- 469 grams of marijuana
- 10 pints of promethazine
- 63 grams of Xanax
- 11 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
- 7.4 grams of cocaine
- 81 Belbuca patches
- $7,801 cash
- An assortment of magazines and ammunition
- 4 handguns
- 1 rifle
Cobb was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction. Cobb had an outstanding warrant from Clayton County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Banks was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Boswell is charged with trafficking narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and Syheed Cobb is charged with trafficking narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
"We are well aware that many of the violent incidents in our city are closely connected illegal narcotics," APD said in a statement. "Mr. Cobb and Mr. Banks had 5 firearms in the apartment with them and both have a history involving multiple violent crimes. We are proud of the work our investigators put into this case and we are relieved to have these two violent, repeat offenders and their young counterparts off our streets."
All men were transported to the Fulton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.