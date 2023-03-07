The city of Atlanta's Department of City Planning has introduced Phase 1 of a streamlined permitting process offering reduced wait times for permits, a central point of contact and an improved, user-friendly portal.
In this first phase, all permitting customers can submit applications directly into one permitting portal using a menu of application types, links to city maps and ordinances and “how-to guides.” Customers seeking a permit for apartment complexes, condos and townhomes will no longer be required to use a separate access portal, and applicants will have the ability to create their own record, reducing the steps and time to enter an application into the system.
"We have been working with our partners to identify opportunities to make the permitting process work for our customers," City Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince said. "We’re eager to implement these gradual and continual changes that will have a direct positive impact on the service we provide customers of all scales – from the simplest to the most complex project."
In the coming weeks, customers will begin to see a shift in permitting procedures, including a new service team to guide applicants through the process from submission to issuance. This team will manage application intake, route applications to reviewers and measure project application status and milestones against agreed timelines for each step in the process to ensure projects flow smoothly. These improvements are the result of collaborative efforts by residents, local developers and Atlanta agencies with guidance from the Mayor’s Office of Innovation.
Future phases will involve a central portal for all city agencies in the permitting process and online application review to reduce printing costs and improve customer convenience.
