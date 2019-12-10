The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in reuniting a young man with his family.
The department announced its special victims unit is trying to help bring home the man, who may be mentally disabled and was abandoned after being dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital Dec. 4. Investigators also would like the public’s help in identifying the woman who dropped him off.
“The two were seen walking around inside Grady,” a news release stated. “However, they never checked in or registered with hospital staff. Just before midnight, hospital staff located the male alone outside the hospital. The young man had no identification and appeared malnourished.
“Attempts were made to communicate with him, but he did not respond to verbal or written communication and it appears as though he has a diminished mental capacity and may have Down syndrome. Surveillance footage was located, showing the female getting into a red minivan and leaving without the young man.”
The man is being treated at Grady and is in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
