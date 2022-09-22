Atlanta Music Club's fall concert will take place at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church in Smyrna and feature selections by Mozart and more.
Featuring Rachel Ostler on violin and Sharon Berenson on piano, the performance will be Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Ostler and Berenson will perform Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 5, 1st Movement," Ralph Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" and Pablo de Sarasate's "The Carmen Fanta."
Ostler is hailed a 'total virtuoso' by Classic FM. The Colombian-American violinist has performed in concert halls across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. She has participated in various international competitions including the 55th Paganini Premio Competition, the Princess Astrid Competition, the Isangyun Competition, and the Alice Schoenfeld Competition, and she is the first prize winner of the AYS Young Artist Competition, and the Aspen Music Festival Competition.
Ostler's musical studies include master-classes with internationally renowned violinists including Gil Shaham, Shlomo Mintz, Pinchas Zuckerman, Joseph Silverstein, Pamela Frank, Anne Akiko-Meyers, and Baiba Skride. Throughout her career, Ostler has been featured at Carnegie Hall, Moritzburg Festival, Sarasota Music Festival, Lucerne Festival, and Colburn Chamber Music Society. As an orchestral violinist she has had the opportunity to play under the batons of Neville Marriner, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Tilson Thomas, Vasily Petrenko, Gilbert Varga, Christina Macelaru, Thierry Fischer and John Adams.
Ostler is a former member of the San Jose Chamber Orchestra and the New Haven Symphony, and has performed as guest concertmaster and soloist with the Young Artist Debut Orchestra and the American Youth Symphony. She has performed extensively with the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the St. Louis Symphony, and is also a tenured member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
A recent graduate of the Yale School of Music, Ostler served as concertmaster with the Yale Philharmonia while studying with Ani Kavafian. Previously she studied the at the Colburn Conservatory under the tutelage of Robert Lipsett and Arnold. Steinhardt. She performs on a 1774 Antonio Gragnani.
Berenson recently retired after many years as a violinist in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In addition to playing the violin, she is also a professional pianist. She frequently plays the keyboard on the symphony’s Concerts for Young People, Pops, and Family Concerts. Berenson often accompanies her colleagues and works with many young musicians as an accompanist and coach. She regularly performs as a recital pianist for many teaching studios in Atlanta.
In 1999 she was a staff accompanist for the National Flute Association National Convention held in Atlanta. She has also been the pianist for the ASO’s Talent Development Program since it started in 1993.
A native of Wisconsin, Berenson received her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Illinois and her Master of Music degree from Indiana University.
A reception will follow the concert. St. Benedict's Episcopal Church is at 2160 Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna. For more information, visit https://atlantamusicclub.org/events/.
