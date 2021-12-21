Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 20 and has started quarantining.
Dickens made the announcement on his Twitter, saying he is feeling well and his symptoms are mild. Dickens also said that he is fully vaccinated and has been getting tested for COVID-19 every other day.
"Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test," Dickens said. "I am feeling well and have mild symptoms."
Dickens said he is uncertain when or where he was exposed, but is urging anyone who has been in contact with him to go get tested and quarantine until they have a negative test result.
"Please be smart about your holiday plans," Dickens said. "Get tested. Wear masks. And get vaccinated. I’ll be back out in the city as soon as I can. Stay safe this holiday season!"
Dickens' announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Omicron variant accounts for 73% of new infections last week in the country.
In Georgia, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen almost 50%. Intensive care unit bed usage is at around 82% of statewide capacity, including COVID-and non-COVID-related illnesses.
COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized remain overwhelmingly unvaccinated. At the four-hospital Northeast Georgia Health System based in Gainesville, 83% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated on Sunday, as was every single COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit.
