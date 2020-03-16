Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is, for the most part, closing down the city’s facilities due to health concerns brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
March 15, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency for the city, saying it would implement its telework strategy starting the following day, according to a message posted to its website. On that day, all city facilities, including City Hall and the Atlanta Municipal Court, would be closed to the public. The center of hope locations, however, will be open weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. to provide meals for children enrolled in its after-school programs.
Bottoms’ decision came two days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide public health emergency.
“Essential city services, including emergency services and trash pickup, will remain operational,” the city stated.
In an interview with WSB-TV, Bottoms said the emergency declaration includes banning crowds of 250 or more.
March 14, the Atlanta City Council announced it was delaying its March 16 meeting by one day and hosting that meeting remotely at 10 a.m., with the council members participating from home or elsewhere through a phone bridge. The public is not allowed into City Hall or council chambers but can submit comments
The council meeting will replace the mock meeting that was previously set for that time. Media and the public can access the live meeting using the conference bridge by dialing 1-877-579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256.
Residents can email public comments to epc@atlantaga.gov. Messages received via email for public comment will be acknowledged as received during the council meeting, distributed to council members and included in the meeting minutes. Email messages will be received for public comment up to 30 minutes before the meeting’s start.
