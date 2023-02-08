Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens created a new team to address the city's equity problems, including affordable housing and education.
Approved by the Atlanta City Council, the Chief Policy Officer’s new office will utilize its unique position within city government to swiftly, strategically and proactively address Atlanta’s most pressing equity challenges — including affordable housing, youth development, education, economic mobility and neighborhood empowerment.
Last November, census data again showed that Atlanta has the highest rates of income inequality in the country. The new office of the Chief Policy Officer will help ensure that every Atlanta resident can thrive by attacking entrenched racial and socioeconomic equity gaps at their roots. The formation of this team will for the first time break down traditional organizational silos to marshal these efforts within a single more nimble, collaborative structure devoted to achieving the administration’s most critical goals.
"Too many families in Atlanta are grappling with economic, housing, transit and other inequities and we know that business as usual will not work," Dickens said. "However, if we work together creatively across traditional boundaries and sectors, we can make Atlanta the best place in the country to raise a family and to pursue your dreams — regardless of who you are or where you come from."
The office will be bolstered by a team of experienced, senior City officials tasked with implementing the Mayor’s policy agenda in key focus areas. The advisors bring subject matter expertise, a proven track record and a spirit of innovation to the administration.
The five advisors are Janean Lewis, Policy Advisor for Youth Development and Education; David Edwards, Policy Advisor for Neighborhoods; Joshua Humphries, Policy Advisor for Housing; Megan Sparks, Policy Advisor for Strategic Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives; and Dr. Jodi Merriday, Ombudsman of Neighborhoods.
Other key staff joining the team are Andrey Grey, Kristel Escobar, Chanel Zeisel, Matthew Bedsole, Chatiqua Ellison, Will Tucker, Wesley Myrick and Naseem Keshmirian.
"Throughout his past year in office, Mayor Dickens has stressed the importance of reorganizing government to pursue innovative, cross-sectoral solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our residents," Chief Policy Officer Courtney English said. "We can only achieve our goals if we are willing to break down broken systems and build new solutions together. The creation of this new policy team signals the Mayor’s commitment to putting these structural changes into practice, and I am honored to lead this new team."
Initial key objectives and initiatives of the mayor’s new policy team will include:
Affordable Housing
Housing is fundamental to building thriving neighborhoods and ensuring a high quality of life for every resident. Dickens has set a goal to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. This team will oversee efforts to reach this goal, including coordination of the mayor’s multiagency Housing Strike force, the implementation of new Faith-Based Development Initiative, and the launch of the his effort to address substandard housing throughout the city and make quality housing accessible to all Atlantans.
Neighborhood Empowerment
A central strategic imperative of Dickens’ administration is ensuring that every Atlanta neighborhood is safe, healthy, thriving and truly accessible to residents. This team will engage neighborhood leaders and oversee the Mayor’s neighborhood revitalization work, facilitating the development and implementation of multi-stakeholder, action-oriented transformation plans for the most distressed and historically disinvested areas of the city, starting with the Hollowell corridor, Campbellton corridor, Downtown, and Thomasville Heights neighborhoods.
Youth Development and Education
By 2030, Dickens intends to make Atlanta the best city in the country to raise a child. This team leads the administration’s efforts to reach this goal, uniting departments, agencies, school systems, and nonprofit, philanthropic and private partners to build more meaningful opportunities for every child in Atlanta by focusing on all elements of a young person’s experience. This work has included the mayor’s pledge to invest $20 million in early childhood education, the new $1 million Youth Development Grants, and the Summer Youth Employment Program. The team also leads Dickens’ signature initiative, the 2023 Year of the Youth.
Strategic Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives
Achieving Dickens' bold goals will require unprecedented partnership and investment across all sectors and industries. This team oversees his efforts to streamline and amplify cross-sector, multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships and initiatives across his highest priorities, including neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing, youth development and education, violence reduction and peacebuilding initiatives, community town halls and more.
This team’s creation signals the Dickens' commitment to ensuring the city has the expertise, staffing and structures in place build truly transformative philanthropic partnerships. Additionally, the team will lead cross-functional, cross-sectoral strategic initiatives as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.