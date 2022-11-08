Atlanta resident Thomas Addaquay has been found guilty of 29 counts of fraud-related offenses in a stolen identity tax refund fraud scheme, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.
According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, from at least 2011 to at least 2016, Addaquay fraudulently obtained the names, social security numbers and dates of birth of taxpayers to prepare and file false federal income tax returns. The filing of these fraudulent tax returns resulted in the issuance of thousands of tax refund checks.
Addaquay, to cash these tax refund checks issued in the names of the victims whose identities he stole, represented to a third-party payment processor that he had received the tax refund checks from customers who used the services of his check cashing business, United Consolidated Accounting and Business Services, Inc. Authorities say the third-party payment processor processed the tax refund checks and wired more than $12 million into business bank accounts controlled by Addaquay.
"Addaquay and his co-defendants used the personal information of taxpayers to enrich themselves," Buchanan said. "Many of Addaquay’s victims testified in court that they were unaware that their identities had been stolen until they filed tax returns. Theft of tax dollars affects everyone, and this office will bring to justice anyone who seeks to disrupt and take advantage of our tax system at the expense of innocent taxpayers."
Sentencing for Addaquay is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May. Addaquay’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and will also be sentenced by Judge May.
Sacoya Lyons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2023. Nana Addaquay, Addaquay’s brother, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy. Sentencing is set for Jan. 17, 2023.
Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.