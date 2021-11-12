Forty-four-year-old William F. Dorsey Jr., of Atlanta, has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $150,000 from his father’s beneficiary account funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to court records, Dorsey Jr. signed a fiduciary agreement May 10, 2010, agreeing to manage his father’s benefit payments provided by the VA. His father, William Dorsey, Sr., is a 69-year-old disabled Vietnam Veteran diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.
According to medical records from the secure medical center where he resides, Dorsey, Sr. is restricted to an adaptive chair, cannot communicate and requires total assistance with his daily activities.
As part of the fiduciary agreement, Dorsey, Jr., agreed to spend the VA funds only for his father's benefit, to never comingle funds, to never withdraw cash from the account and to keep accurate records and receipts. However, by the time he was removed as fiduciary seven years later in May 2017, authorities say bank records showed that Dorsey, Jr. had violated all of these conditions. Financial records showed that Dorsey, Jr. spent thousands of dollars in disability benefits on himself, wrote checks from the Veteran’s account to himself, and retained over $100,000 in the Veteran's disability benefits after the VA removed him as the fiduciary.
“Stealing from a disabled veteran who is also his parent is shameful,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “Our veterans served this country with honor, and we will aggressively investigate and prosecute those who seek to take advantage of them.”
Dorsey, Jr., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor L. Ross to one year and one day in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $23,052.87. Dorsey was found guilty by a jury July 21.
