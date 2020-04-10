An Atlanta man trying to scam the federal government by selling millions of pieces of medical equipment needed to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been arrested.
According to a news release, Christopher Parris, 39, of Atlanta, April 10 was arrested and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with fraud for attempting to sell millions of nonexistent respirator masks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in exchange for large upfront payments, the Justice Department announced.
The criminal complaint charges Parris with wire fraud. It alleges he made and caused to be made a series of fraudulent misrepresentations in an attempt to secure orders from the department for 125 million face masks and other personal protective equipment that would have totaled over $750 million.
For example, the complaint alleges Parris promised he could obtain millions of genuine 3M masks from domestic factories when he knew fulfilling the orders would be impossible. He also allegedly made similar false representations to other entities in an effort to enter into other fraudulent agreements to sell equipment to state governments.
“We will vigorously pursue fraudsters who exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to make money,” Attorney General William Barr said in the release. “As this case demonstrates, even beyond the typical costs associated with unlawful behavior, COVID-19 scams divert government time and resources and risk preventing frontline responders and consumers from obtaining the equipment they need to combat this pandemic. The Department of Justice will not tolerate this conduct, especially when it involves this kind of egregious attempt to target and defraud our nation’s treasures – our veterans.”
After arrest, Parris appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where he was ordered detained. Parris will be extradited to the District of Columbia.
A criminal complaint is an accusation by a federal law enforcement agent, and defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty. Upon conviction for the wire fraud charge, the maximum statutory penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.
