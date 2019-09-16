The speed limits on Atlanta’s roads could be dropping in the future if the city council gets its way.
At its meeting Sept. 16 at City Hall downtown, the council approved legislation requesting the Atlanta Department of City Planning conduct a study to evaluate reducing speed limits within the city.
The mission for the proposal, introduced by Post 3 at-large Councilman Andre Dickens, is to improve safety and quality of life for all residents, including individuals who drive, bike, walk, ride public transit and use wheelchairs or other wheeled devices such as electric scooters (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-4564).
The Neighbor has emailed Dickens seeking comment on the legislation and is awaiting his response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.