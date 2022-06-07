Atlanta students up to 18 years old are now eligible for free lunches until July 29.
The city's annual Summer Food Program is a partnership between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s Bright from the Start program, which provides nutritious meals to children underserved communities during the summer months.
The annual program serves breakfast and lunch onsite to school-aged children up to age 18. Meals are provided at participating city of Atlanta recreation centers through Camp Best Friends as well as other partner locations.
“This program allows the City to stand in the gap for Atlanta’s children—many of whom go hungry during the summer months when school-provided lunches are unavailable,” Mayor Andre Dickens. “Thank you to Parks and Recreation and our partners for leading our efforts to ensure our most vulnerable receive the reliable, healthy nutrition the deserve year-round.”
Children who are enrolled in Atlanta’s Camp Best Friends have immediate access to the program. Additionally, open enrollment in the Bright from the Start program is available through partners including nonprofit organizations, libraries, churches, etc.
To provide greater accessibility to families without transportation, the Summer Food Program will relaunch the Mobile Feeding Program on Wheels. The mobile service will help provide as many as 5,000 additional meals this summer.
The city has partnered with Bright from the Start Summer Food Program since 1975. Federally funded, the collaboration serves as a valuable resource to communities where food insecurity and accessibility threaten quality of life. This summer, the aim is to serve an average of 3,000 meals daily to Atlanta children, totaling over 150,000 meals by summer’s end.
Parents or guardians may call 404.546.3122 or view a complete list of providers on the City of Atlanta Department of Park and Recreation website bit.ly/38Xqa3U.
