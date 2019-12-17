With temperatures expected to dip below freezing for most of the rest of the work week, starting tonight, the city of Atlanta announced it will open an emergency warming center for residents in need of shelter.
According to the Weather Channel’s website, the low temperature in the city over the next two days is supposed to be 28 and 29 degrees, respectively.
The center, located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW in Atlanta, will open Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and will remain open through the morning of Dec. 19. Transportation will be provided from Gateway, located at 275 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta.
For more information, call 404-615-4955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.