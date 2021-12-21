The Atlanta Humane Society is receiving a three-year, $4 million grant from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to support the expansion of the new westside campus and animal care center set to open in 2022.
The five-acre campus, which will be named at a later date by Atlanta Humane and the Blank Family Foundation, will be located on Perry Boulevard, adjacent to the new westside Quarry Yards development.
“My family and I have always had a deep love for all animals, and I truly can’t remember a time in my life when I didn’t have a pet family member at home," chairman of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Arthur M. Blank said. "Animals bring an abundance of love, joy and companionship to humans, and we need them just as much as they need us,”
“Protecting, improving and educating the community about animal welfare is a selfless, vital task, and we are honored to work with the Atlanta Humane Society to help bring this new center to life in hopes of continuing to support and pair thousands of animals with their new families," Blank said.
The campus will include an adoption, behavior and medical facility, landscaped walking trails, a memory garden and educa7onal spaces for the community to gather.
“The support of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is truly transformational – not only to our new animal care center but to the future of animal welfare within our great city,” President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society Cal Morgan said. “We are extremely grateful to The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation for their commitment and aspirational leadership in emphasizing the importance of supporting the pets and people in our community.”
The new campus and animal care center will allow Atlanta Humane to create operational efficiencies so that it can increase its number of animal services including sheltering services; spaying/neutering animals; delivering medical services; and providing resource services to the community. Additionally, the new site will showcase a shelter built to efficiently respond to contemporary animal welfare issues, enhance its shelter medicine program, increase foster care and expand community engagement opportunities.
(0) comments
