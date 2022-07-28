Atlanta History Center is hosting a variety of events throughout August to kick off the new school year.
From storytime, educator expos and homeschool days, or to hidden history with disco dance parties and informative author talks, Atlanta History Center has something for all ages this month.
Toddler Storytime: School’s in Session
- Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
As the start of the school year is upon us, Atlanta History Center invites the community to enjoy a full morning of programming featuring arts, crafts, music and story times on the first Wednesday of each month. The monthly program is for the History Center’s youngest visitors and consists of activities that introduce them to history in creative ways. Hosted inside the museum gift shop, the program is designed for children ages one to five, with ticket prices ranging from $8 per child/students ages four and up, and $15 per adult. Members and children ages five and under are invited to attend for free. Readings will take place between 10 to 10:40 a.m. and 11 to 11:40 a.m.
Educator Expo
- Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Interested in exploring how schools can benefit from metro Atlanta’s most popular cultural institutions? Join Atlanta History Center’s Educator Expo to learn more about how to serve schools and inspire students across the city. Hosted inside the Grand Overlook Ballroom, The Georgia Council for Social Studies will be sharing exhibits and promoting education through a wide range of presentations and experiences. Registration includes a discounted price of $5 per person with a valid school ID or homeschool declaration, a 20% discount in the Museum Shop, a chance to win prizes from each cultural institution and access to Atlanta History Center’s campus including exhibitions, historic houses and gardens.
Homeschool Day: Civil War Tech
- Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
With a vested interest in educating all ages and generations, Atlanta History Center invites the community to a Homeschool Day focusing on Civil War technology. The American Civil War is often referred to as the first “modern” war because of advancements in different technologies and methods. Students will have the chance to learn more about the different technologies, ideas and concepts that emerged during the Civil War. Pricing is $9 per child ages four and up, and $15 per adult. Members and children ages three and under are invited to attend for free.
History After Hours: Thursday Night Fever
- Aug. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.
History After Hours is back and this time, Atlanta History Center invites the community to put on your platform shoes and get ready to boogie-on-down to celebrate the installation of the Backstreet club’s disco ball in the Gatheround Exhibition. Hosted inside the Grand Overlook Ballroom, guests can bask in the glory of a disco ball that gleamed upon pop culture greats of the 70’s, enjoy a specialty cocktail and shake and bop in your best disco-themed attire. Free parking is available at Atlanta History Center’s campus and the entrance to the event will be located beside McElreath Hall. Complimentary sweets will be provided, along with specialty cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and free for Insiders.
Author Talks | George McDaniel
- Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
Atlanta History Center's Author Talks series will host acclaimed author George McDaniel, discussing his novel "Drayton Hall Stories: A Place and Its People." The novel brings readers a new portrayal of the 18th-century icon, serving as the first book in the nation to focus on Drayton Hall’s recent history using interviews with descendants (both white and Black), board members, staff, donors, architects, historians, preservationists, tourism leaders and more. Each interview combines with others to create an engaging picture of this one place, revealing never-before-shared family moments, major decisions in preservation and site stewardship and pioneering efforts to transform a Southern plantation into a site for racial reconciliation. The series will be hosted at Woodruff Auditorium, located inside McElreath Hall. The doors and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Atlanta History Center is open for visitation Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.
