In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Atlanta History Center will host a commemoration Jan. 16, celebrating the federal holiday and honoring the legacy of the Atlanta-born civil rights leader.
The day-long ceremony will feature civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, choir performances, Freedom Rider simulations, panel discussions, free access to exhibitions and more. The event will take place at Atlanta History Center’s Buckhead campus at 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW.
Beginning at 10 a.m., guests can enjoy ongoing activities and free access to a variety of exhibitions. Kids of all ages are invited to experience the Martin Luther King, Jr. Kids Community, located inside the Goldstein Exhibition Gallery. Children can explore the lives and stories of famous Civil Rights figures, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King and other unsung heroes. Participants can engage in voting simulations, singing Freedom Songs, games, interactive exhibits and more.
There will also be a variety of scheduled activities throughout the day. Guests can enjoy the African American Civil War Experience at the Turning Point exhibition in DuBose Gallery, with events scheduled every half hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The exhibition invites visitors to take on the life of a real Civil War soldier who volunteered for the United States Colored Troops in an interactive simulation. This event is recommended for ages eight and up, with parental discretion advised.
For those looking to show off their knowledge of Civil Rights history, families are invited to sign up and compete for fun prizes in the Grand Overlook Ballroom. Beginning at 11 a.m., trivia is recommended for ages eight and up, with parental discretion advised.
Atlanta History Center is also offering Freedom Ride Simulations in the parking lot in front of Atlanta History Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing every hour until 3:30 p.m., the interactive simulation allows participants to travel to the Deep South and test new laws banning interstate segregation on public transportation.
Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy hot drinks and snacks in the Coke Café, as well as refreshments in the Grand Overlook Ballroom. The pop-up exhibition Explore Black Atlanta will be on display in Nicholson Gallery. Selected as a sample from the collections of Kenan Research Center, the photography in this display reflects the rich stories of Atlanta’s historically black colleges and universities, the Civil Rights Movement, and those of African American educators, entertainers, and athletes.
In addition to the activities, Atlanta History Center will provide sensory-friendly classroom space with children’s activity packets and books, and a private room for nursing parents. The classrooms are located near the Education Lobby, with an entrance inside the Gatheround: Stories of Atlanta exhibition.
Free parking will be available at Atlanta History Center’s campus. For those interested, the MARTA bus route 110 stops along Peachtree Road, with an approximately 15-minute walk to Atlanta History Center. Guests can also download The Buc App to receive free rides to and from the Buckhead and Lenox MARTA stations. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available upon request and The Buc service hours are 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. The event is free, however, registration is highly encouraged.
For more information or to register, visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com/martin-luther-king-jr-day-2023/.
