Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale, Elizabeth Hale, Victoria Palefsky, and Atlanta History Center Board of Trustees Chair Howard Palefsky at the 35th Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
35th Annual Swan House Ball Honoree Lovette Twyman Russell (center), husband Michael Russell, Sr. (far left) and sons Benjamin “Benji” Russell and Michael Russell, Jr. at the 35th Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
(Left to right) John Brewer, Event Chair Roz Brewer, Michael Russell, Sr, 35th Annual Swan House Ball Honoree Lovette Twyman Russell, Event Chair Vicki Palmer, John Palmer, Bill Torres and Event Chair Jack Sawyer at the 2021 Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
After being postponed due to the pandemic, the 35th Annual Swan House Ball was held Oct. 22, 2021.
Special Photo
Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale, Elizabeth Hale, Victoria Palefsky, and Atlanta History Center Board of Trustees Chair Howard Palefsky at the 35th Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
Special Photo
The annual Swan House Ball raises fund's for the Atlanta History Center's annual operating budget and educational programs.
Special Photo
“Michael Russell, Sr. and 35th Annual Swan House Ball Honoree Lovette Twyman Russell at the 35th Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
Special Photo
35th Annual Swan House Ball Honoree Lovette Twyman Russell (center), husband Michael Russell, Sr. (far left) and sons Benjamin “Benji” Russell and Michael Russell, Jr. at the 35th Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
Special Photo
(Left to right) John Brewer, Event Chair Roz Brewer, Michael Russell, Sr, 35th Annual Swan House Ball Honoree Lovette Twyman Russell, Event Chair Vicki Palmer, John Palmer, Bill Torres and Event Chair Jack Sawyer at the 2021 Annual Swan House Ball Oct. 22, 2021.
The sold-out 35th Annual Swan House Ball finally took place Oct. 22 after COVID-19-related postponements.
The Ball raises critical funds for the Atlanta History Center’s annual operating budget and award-winning educational programs.
This year’s honoree was Lovette Twyman Russell, community leader and philanthropist, and the Ball was chaired by Roz Brewer, Vicki Palmer and Jack Sawyer.
This year’s Presenting Sponsors included Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, Jenny and Bob Pruitt, and Cox Enterprises.
Platinum sponsors were Sherry and David Abney, Mary and Jane Brock, Elaine and John Carlos, The Coca-Cola Company, Ada Lee Correll, Delta Air Lines, Georgia Power Company, Greenberg Traurig and Vicki and John Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.