The sold-out 35th Annual Swan House Ball finally took place Oct. 22 after COVID-19-related postponements.

The Ball raises critical funds for the Atlanta History Center’s annual operating budget and award-winning educational programs.

This year’s honoree was Lovette Twyman Russell, community leader and philanthropist, and the Ball was chaired by Roz Brewer, Vicki Palmer and Jack Sawyer.

This year’s Presenting Sponsors included Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, Jenny and Bob Pruitt, and Cox Enterprises.

Platinum sponsors were Sherry and David Abney, Mary and Jane Brock, Elaine and John Carlos, The Coca-Cola Company, Ada Lee Correll, Delta Air Lines, Georgia Power Company, Greenberg Traurig and Vicki and John Palmer.

