Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale has been awarded the prestigious State of Georgia Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities for his lifetime commitment to history and historic preservation in Georgia.
Since the start of his tenure at Atlanta History Center in 2012, Hale has pursued landmark projects and initiatives, including the move of 'The Battle of Atlanta' cyclorama, a newly constructed facility at the institution’s Buckhead campus and the creation of the Confederate Monument Interpretation Guide, which offered research support to communities around the country.
“Sheffield has had an incredibly positive impact on Atlanta and, indeed, the Southeast, for many years,” Chair of the Atlanta History Center Board of Trustees Howard Palefsky said. “His now 10-year leadership of the Atlanta History Center has further cemented his position as a thoughtful leader imploring us to examine more closely the elements of our political and economic system and identifying areas for improvement.”
The award comes at an important time for Hale and Atlanta History Center, which recently launched a new strategic plan focused on connecting people, history and culture to strengthen community and democracy. The Atlanta History Center will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.
“We will hold democracy at the center of our research, scholarship and storytelling,” Hale said. “As people across our city, state and country consider what it means to create a democracy functioning by and for everyone, Atlanta History Center will use its resources to explore the history of the components that make a healthy democratic system. We will be a home for meaningful conversations.”
Hale took the reins of Atlanta History Center after a career in corporate and non-profit law. His involvement in the humanities stretches back to his young adult years, when, inspired by the passion and involvement of his parents, Anne Sheffield Hale and Bradley Hale, he took an interest in history and historic preservation. After majoring in history at the University of Georgia then pursuing a law career as Partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and later Chief Counsel of the American Cancer Society, Inc, Hale continued to develop this passion by becoming deeply involved in statewide causes and organizations.
His civic involvement over the years includes the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Atlanta History Center, Fox Theatre and Fox Theatre Institute, the University of Georgia Press, University of Georgia Jere Morehead Honors College and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in addition to other projects. He also served as the co-chair for the City of Atlanta Advisory Committee on Monuments and Street Names Associated with the Confederacy in 2017 and as Chair of the State of Georgia’s Judicial Nominating Commission.
Hale plays an active role in community revitalization efforts around the city of Atlanta through the lens of historic preservation, including in the Sweet Auburn Historic District. He received the Sweet Auburn Works Preservation Champion Award in 2016 and currently serves on the Board of the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.