The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has ruled the recent fire that temporarily closed Krispy Kreme’s Midtown location as arson and has released a photo of a person of interest.
The blaze started Feb. 10 just after midnight at the donut shop, which is owned by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.
“Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building,” said James Oliver, the department’s section chief. “The fire quickly spread to the interior of the building, causing major damage. Investigators have a person of interest … they would like to speak with.”
In a statement, the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. stated it was disappointed to hear the fire was set intentionally.
“We are saddened by this news but remain thankful that no one was injured,” the company stated. “We continue to work with authorities to assess the damage and are uncertain at this point how long the shop will be closed. But as stated earlier, we’re determined to be back better and sweeter than ever!”
The person of interest is described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.
The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
