Buckhead resident, doctor and historian S. Robert "Bob" Lathan Jr. penned the book "By His Own Words Robert Lathan Jr." about the late Pulitzer Prize journalist and his cousin, Robert Lathan Jr.
Bob Lathan began writing the book around 10 years ago after his wife encouraged him to put pen to paper. "By His Own Words" is Lathan's fifth book — all five books exploring different moments of southern history. Lathan is a doctor by trade, but also spent years writing and editing for the Davidsonian newspaper of Davidson College and the Atlanta Medical Magazine.
"My mother in South Carolina told me that she had all the files about Robert Layton, who won the Pulitzer Prize," Lathan said. "My wife told me about 10 years ago when I'd written my fourth or fifth book, she said, 'You really got to write one about Robert Lathan and this will be your best.' And I think it is my best."
"By His Own Words" complies hundreds of letters, speeches, memos and articles by and about Robert Lathan Jr. Robert Lathan Jr. was born in 1881 in Yorkville, South Carolina. Born to Rev. Robert Lathan, who contributed articles to the Yorkville Esquire, Robert Lathan Jr. grew up surround by writers and editors.
In 1906, Robert Lathan Jr. and his wife Bessie Lathan moved to Charleston where Lathan began his 21-year career with The News and Courier. At 29 years old, Lathan became the youngest man to become editor of a recognized daily newspaper in 1910. In 1924, Robert Lathan Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for his Nov. 5, 1924, editorial, "The Plight of the South."
"The Plight of the South" was written on Election Day before Calvin Coolidge was declared the 32nd president and examined the lack of national leadership from the south. Lathan personified the south, asking, "...what is the South to do, what course shall she take, where do her interests lie, what is due to happen to her?"
Lathan leaves readers with the questions, "Who is to speak for the South? How many of her citizens are prepared to help formulate her replies?" The column garnered national attention and was reprinted in several papers. Lathan continued his role as editor of The News and Courier before stepping back in April 1927.
"It's a very informative book and you may not know anything about him, but you can learn a lot from reading all this stuff and all the history," author Bob Lathan said. "There's so much history here."
"By His Own Words" can be purchased at major retailers, including Amazon, WalMart and Target.
