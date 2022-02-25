Buckhead's Jonathan Fuller and Stone Mountain's Brandon Leonard will be performing with the Franklin Pond Chamber Music and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Players this May.
Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Players, will captivate music lovers with an impressive collection of chamber music works at their Fall into Spring Concert at 3 p.m. on May 1 at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Auditorium.
Last month, eleventh grader Leonard won Second Prize in the highly competitive national Sphinx Competition. Fuller was one of only 12 cellists in the nation to be accepted into the National Youth Orchestra. Senior Tobias Liu is the National YoungArts Foundation Competition winner and will also take center stage as a soloist with the Georgia Philharmonic. The members of Quartet le Petit, now juniors and seniors, have been playing and performing as an ensemble since the age of six.
"What I love about chamber music is the ability to connect with other musicians in a smaller setting," Leonard said. "It is not focused on a single individual and is instead about creating beautiful music together in an intimate setting, not found in solo playing or orchestral playing."
Leonard has participated in the Morningside Music Bridge program and the Center Stage Strings program and was recently selected as a semi-finalist in the Johansen International Competition for young string players. Leonard said he plans to music conservatory after high school and hopefully play in a major symphony after high school and that his dream is to play with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
"I would like to teach cello to the talent development program fellows and give back to the program that helped me tremendously," Leonard said.
Fuller said he also plans to pursue music after school and has already applied to seven schools for cello performance. He is currently principal chair of the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and participated in the National Youth Orchestra of the United States summer of 2021. Fuller is set to return this summer as well.
"I really enjoy the intimacy of chamber music and how every part is equally important," Fuller said. "It is different from solo or orchestra playing because the entire groups input is very important. When playing in an orchestra, your input as a section player is not significant to the conductor."
Fuller also received second place in the 2022 ASYO concerto competition and will perform in the orchestra's last concert.
"I think the future for classical music is very secure," Fuller said. "I see firsthand how many passionate young musicians there are, and I know many of them will devote their lives to this art."
The May performance by these young musicians marks a collaboration between two of Atlanta’s most acclaimed music education institutions. Franklin Pond Chamber Music brings to the table over two decades of training young chamber musicians, and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra has a half-century history of superior orchestral training.
Some of classical music’s most celebrated chamber works are on the program, including Schubert’s charmingly melodious Cello Quintet, Dvorak’s inspiring “American String Quartet," and Shostakovich’s hauntingly evocative "Eighth String Quartet." Mendelssohn and Dohnanyi round out the program, performed by five high school ensembles who already possess impressively professional resumes, even at their young ages.
“FPCM and ASYO both provide students a comprehensive and collegiate-level musical education that fuels their continued success in the college arena and beyond,” Franklin Pond Program Coordinator Ginny Fairchild said.
The young musicians are coached and mentored by Franklin Pond’s premier faculty, all members of the Atlanta Symphony or Atlanta Opera orchestras. They also perform in masterclasses led by internationally renowned guest artists such as the nine-time Grammy Award-Winning Emerson Quartet.
The Fall into Spring Concert will be May 1, at 3 p.m. in the Rich Auditorium of Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta. Admission is free, and seats can be reserved at www.franklinpond.org or call 404-252-3479 for more information.
