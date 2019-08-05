No new electric scooter permits could be issued in the city of Atlanta if one city council member has her way.
At the council’s meeting Aug. 5 at City Hall downtown, District 1 Councilwoman Carla Smith introduced legislation on behalf of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration to repeal the department of city planning’s authority to issue permits for the scooters, also known as shareable dockless mobility devices.
The legislation allows system operators holding a permit issued prior to Aug. 19 to continue to operate through the expiration of the permit. The legislation was referred to the council’s transportation committee, which will meet Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Committee Room No. 1 at City Hall. The council could vote on the measure at its Aug. 19 meeting.
The proposal comes after Bottoms July 24 issued an executive order outlawing the issuance of additional permits for the scooters. The order, which lasted through Aug. 5, will not affect companies that have existing permits in Atlanta.
Her order came a little over a week after the second incident in which an individual died while riding a scooter in the city.
William Alexander, 37, died following a collision in Midtown with a CobbLinc bus while riding a scooter after an Atlanta United game July 17, and Eric Amis Jr. 20, died May 17 while riding a scooter home from the West Lake MARTA station. A third scooter rider, Amber Ford, 34, died Aug. 1 from injuries sustained in a July 27 car crash in Midtown.
Other items approved by the council include:
An ordinance to enter into an agreement with Universal Tennis Management for managing and operating Atlanta’s five tennis centers, including Buckhead’s Bitsy Grant and Chastain Park ones. The proposal extends the agreement on a month-to-month basis for a period up to six months effective Aug. 11 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1377).
Legislation to amend the 2020 intergovernmental grant fund to provide emergency funding for existing project sponsors operating within the regulations and guidelines of the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grant. The legislation provides emergency funding for existing program participants and activities necessary to perform services under the grant (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1394).
Legislation authorizing an intergovernmental agreement through May 1 between the city and Invest Atlanta, the city’s official economic development authority (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3452).
A resolution authorizing Invest Atlanta to create and administer a community loan fund program to encourage small and micro business development and revitalization within Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3877).
An ordinance to anticipate and appropriate funding for the 2019 annual action plan, which covers grant funding the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan includes funding related to the Community Development Block Grant, the Emergency Solutions Grant, the HOME Housing Investment Partnership program and HOPWA (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1215).
An ordinance to change the ad valorem tax rate of real and personal property for the general levy, debt levy, city parks levy, school operating levy, school debt levy and the special tax district levy. The change includes no increase in property taxes (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1347).
A resolution requesting the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry conduct environmental testing for ethylene oxide to assess health risks and impacts regarding the operation of the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna within the surrounding area.
A resolution extending the time period for the Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust to present written recommendations to the mayor, council president and city council from Sept. 16 to Oct. 14.
A resolution urging the city to halt the demolition of the building at 152 Nassau St., where Fiddlin’ John Carson recorded the song “Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane,” arguably country music’s first hit song, in 1923.
Post 3 at-large Councilman Andre Dickens introduced legislation directing the commissioner of the department of city planning to review and expedite the permitting process for new and existing developments with a minimum of 10 percent of units at or below the housing and urban development housing affordability rate. The legislation was referred to the community development and human services committee.
Council members presented a proclamation to Dr. James K. Bennett for his community involvement and accomplishments in the field of medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.