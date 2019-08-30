The Atlanta City Council’s agenda for its next meeting Sept. 3 includes legislation regarding a push from the state to have all public and private schools in the city institute automated traffic enforcement safety devices in school zones.
The meeting will take place at City Hall downtown a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday. The resolution introduced by District 6 Councilwoman Jennifer Ide, who represents part of Buckhead, calls for requesting all schools in Atlanta communicate with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the plan.
Ide and GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale did not immediately return after-hours emails seeking comment on the city’s resolution and if any cost to the state, city or schools will be incurred with the installation and/or maintenance of these devices.
But according to the resolution document, it was introduced because of laws the state Legislature enacted in 2018 “relating to the duties of a driver operating a vehicle in excess of the posted limit within a designated school zone, including reporting of violations and enforcement.”
The new laws were approved to address an increase in serious car wrecks and deaths related to those crashes, including those in school zones where drivers ignored lowered speed limits and traffic-control devices installed there.
The document states a school zone is defined as an area within 1,000 feet of the boundary of any public or private school.
For more information on the legislation, visit https://bit.ly/2ZrHDf8.
