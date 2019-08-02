In addition to possibly taking action on new electric scooter permits, such as approving a moratorium, following the deaths of three individuals in scooter-related car wrecks, the Atlanta City Council is also expected to pass other significant legislation at its meeting Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at City Hall downtown.
Following the second scooter-related death July 17 (the third one occurred Aug. 1), Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order outlawing the issuance of additional permits for the scooters, also known as shareable dockless mobility devices. The order will not affect companies that have existing permits in Atlanta.
However, the mayor plans to introduce legislation at the council’s next meeting, when the order ends, to address the long-term effect the scooters have on the city’s infrastructure and public safety. So the council could vote on a moratorium on those permits.
Also at the meeting:
o The council is expected to vote on entering into an agreement with Universal Tennis Management for managing and operating Atlanta’s five tennis centers, including Buckhead’s Bitsy Grant and Chastain Park facilities. The proposal would extend the agreement on a month-to-month basis for a period of up to six months effective Aug. 11 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1377).
May 9, the city canceled the first request for proposals (RFP) process for the renewal of the contract involving the centers after the company managing them, Universal, filed an official protest regarding the city’s decision to award the contract to the only other bidding business, Agape Tennis Academy, claiming the move was unfair. So the process started over again.
Universal, which has managed the centers since 2010, had its nine-year contract with the city expire May 11 but got a 90-day extension to Aug. 11 while undergoing the protest/appeal process with the city in an effort to win the new contract.
o The council is expected to consider legislation authorizing Invest Atlanta to create and administer a community loan fund program to encourage small and micro business development and revitalization within Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3877). The resolution provides for the program to prioritize direct loans to credit-disadvantaged entrepreneurs by using non-traditional underwriting standards.
o There will be a public hearing for the 2019 annual action plan, which covers grant funding the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan includes funding related to the Community Development Block Grant, the Emergency Solutions Grant, the HOME Housing Investment Partnership program and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).
Then the council will consider passing an ordinance amending the 2020 intergovernmental grant fund to provide emergency funding for existing project sponsors operating within the regulations and guidelines of the HOPWA grant. The legislation would provide emergency funding for existing program participants and activities necessary to perform services under the grant (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1394).
o Council members will present a proclamation to Dr. James K. Bennett for his community involvement and accomplishments in the field of medicine.
