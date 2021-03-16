The city of Atlanta is getting tougher on bad actors when it comes to short-term rentals.
In recent years there have been countless horror stories from residents renting out their homes on a temporary basis about how guests mistreated their residences. So, the city has planned to put more teeth into its short-term rental ordinance.
At its March 15 meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta City Council approved amending its ordinance regarding regulating and taxing short-term rentals (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1656).
“The ordinance aims to establish a regulatory framework for governing short-term rentals and outlining penalties for violations with proposed changes going into effect on Sept. 1,” the ordinance states.
Changes to the ordinance include a shorter time frame on how quickly the city has to be notified if the rental agent changes (reduced to 10 business days) and the agent “must be available to handle any problems arising from use of the short-term rental unit.”
Another change is the city’s department of planning and community development is adding a public intake portal where individuals can submit questions or complaints by phone or email. The ordinance also states the city may not allow a certain number of short-term rental homes in one neighborhood because that situation “increases a commercial element to residential uses.”
