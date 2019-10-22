The city of Atlanta should create an independent inspector general’s office to make it stronger when it comes to ethics issues.
That is one of the recommendations the Atlanta Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust has made as it examines areas the city needs to address when it comes to ethics and other related issues.
At its meeting Oct. 21 at City Hall, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation formally acknowledging receipt of the task force’s final recommendations (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-4731).
In addition to creating an independent inspector general’s office with the jurisdiction and power to identify and investigate fraud, waste, corruption and misconduct, the task force’s recommendations include: granting subpoena power to the city’s ethics officer and independent compliance officer, keeping investigations confidential, providing an enforcement mechanism to prohibit retaliation against whistleblowers and encouraging city offices currently charged with investigations to improve coordination of their activities.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms formed the 12-member task force as a way to address ethics and transparency problems that occurred in the past, and the council approved its creation and plan in February.
