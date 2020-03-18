The city of Atlanta is doing what it can to help residents negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including allocating up to $7 million for emergency assistance.
“These funds will go toward providing emergency assistance to children and seniors in our community, our homeless population and small businesses,” District 10 Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone said in a news release. “It will also help ensure our city’s technology system for teleworking continues to work properly. This is a smart and needed response for the city of Atlanta.”
At the council’s March 17 meeting at City Hall but conducted remotely by council members due to the virus, Boone and District 4 Councilwoman and Cleta Winslow introduced a resolution ratifying Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ executive order to distribute the emergency funds.
The monies, which will come from the general fund uncommitted fund balance, may be used as follows:
♦ $1 million for emergency assistance to children’s food programs
♦ $1 million for emergency assistance to senior food programs
♦ $1 million for emergency assistance to homeless preparedness and response activities
♦ $1.5 million to support the city’s small business continuity
♦ $1 million for the emergency purchase of technology necessary to execute the city’s institution of full telework deployment for all nonessential employees and to support citywide business continuity
♦ $1.5 million to assist the city's partners in the financial industry to provide emergency assistance to employees and hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the city whose incomes are adversely impacted
The total funds may be transferred to assist with any of these efforts without specific limitation.
The council also approved the following legislation related to the virus:
♦ A resolution introduced by council members Andre Dickens (Post 3 at-large) and Marci Collier Overstreet (District 11) authorizing the mayor or her designee to execute amendments to all Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport concessions and/or consolidated rental car lease agreements with all concessionaires and car rental companies effective March 1 through June 30 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This step is being taken to help employees who may experience a potential reduced hours of work and loss in wages.
♦ A resolution by council members Amir Farokhi (District 2) and Dustin Hillis (District 9) requesting that the governor enact a concurring ban on the operation of bars and restaurants at an occupancy of 50 or more individuals or such number and time period as the CDC may recommend in the future.
♦ A resolution by Overstreet supporting the mayor in implementing initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the well-being of Atlanta Public Schools employees, students and other families impacted by virus-related school closures.
♦ A resolution by Overstreet urging the state, Georgia Power and the Atlanta business community to partner with the city to pledge assistance to Atlanta public school families and other city residents who may be impacted by the school closures.
♦ A resolution by District 1 Councilwoman Carla Smith authorizing the mayor or her designee to enter into Amendment No. 3 of Cooperative Purchasing Agreement FC10408 with Convendis Technologies Inc. utilizing Georgia statewide contract number SWC70768 pursuant to City Code Sections 2-1192, emergency procurement and 2-1292, emergencies resulting in potential increased costs, for the purpose of adding additional funding for on-call IT services on behalf of the Department of Atlanta Information Management for no more than $2.5 million.
