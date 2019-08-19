The city of Atlanta is moving forward with a plan to test the air near the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna adjacent to the Atlanta border.
At its meeting Aug. 19 at City Hall downtown, the Atlanta City Council voted to approve legislation to enter into a cost-sharing allocation agreement with the city of Smyrna and Cobb County in an amount not to exceed $54,500 to conduct air testing.
The legislation is in response to reported elevated emissions of ethylene oxide, cancer-causing chemicals, being produced by Sterigenics, an Oak Brook, Illinois-based producer of comprehensive sterilization solutions for a variety of industries. The city/county-funded test is separate from the one the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is conducting both in Smyrna and at another Sterigenics plant in Covington.
The legislation was sent to the mayor’s office immediately.
Also Aug. 19, the EPD and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosted an open house and public meeting at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta to provide information and allow the public to give input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.