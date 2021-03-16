With the federal moratorium on evictions ending March 31, unless it’s extended again, the city of Atlanta is stepping up to help residents in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the outbreak started last year, the city partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta Inc. to establish a COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program administration services program to help residents negatively impacted by the pandemic and facing evictions.
At its March 15 meeting, which was held virtually because of the outbreak, the Atlanta City Council approved amending its ordinance to extend its program agreement term through Dec. 31 and to add $15 million in funding to it (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0138).
The amendment includes a companion ordinance that changes the city’s 2020 budget regarding the $88 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds it received by allocating $15 million for rental assistance (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0139).
