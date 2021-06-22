The city of Atlanta is moving forward with its strategy on how it will spend the $170.9 million it’s getting in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The monies are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
According to the city’s legislation regarding the funds, they will be used “to properly respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure or for premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
At its June 21 meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the Atlanta City Council approved the legislation regarding the city’s plan (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0175).
In related pandemic news, the council also passed an ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order for the city’s CFO to allocate up to $3.5 million for the nonprofit and philanthropic communities to provide shelter choices with supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness and up to $500,000 for the city’s vaccine equity campaign to provide more vaccination awareness and access (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0368).
The city and Fulton County have encouraged residents to get vaccinated to help limit the virus’ spread. Though the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website does not break down vaccinations by city, it stated only 50% of Fulton’s residents have gotten at least one dose and only 43% are fully vaccinated as of June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.